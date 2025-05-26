"The final will also be Mumbai-RCB" - Aakash Chopra predicts IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 teams and finalists ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will win their respective final IPL 2025 league games and qualify for Qualifier 1. He reckoned that the two sides would also meet in the final.

MI will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. While the winner will make it through to Qualifier 1, the loser will play the Eliminator.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that a spate of upsets has cleared MI's path to a berth in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1. While picking Hardik Pandya and company as favorites for Monday's game, Chopra reckoned that they will meet RCB in the first playoff game and the summit clash.

"Mumbai want to win this match, and if they win, they will finish in the top two. It didn't seem like this could happen. This never looked possible at all, but all the other teams have dropped so many matches that it seems like it could happen now. If they drop this match, they too won't qualify (for Qualifier 1). It's not that they have been given it on a platter," he said (2:50).

"I feel the scales are tilted towards Mumbai because the team is looking better. They are moving like a juggernaut. It seems slightly difficult to stop them. I feel Mumbai and RCB will finish as the top two, and the final will also be Mumbai-RCB," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

RCB will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. While a win for the visitors will secure them a berth in Qualifier 1, a loss or a no-result will help the Gujarat Titans (GT) make the grade.

"Suryakumar Yadav's incredible form" - Aakash Chopra on MI's strengths ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Suryakumar Yadav (583) is the third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra picked the Mumbai Indians' batting, especially Suryakumar Yadav's amazing form, as their biggest strength heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings.

"What are Mumbai's strengths? Their strength is their dangerous batting. Suryakumar Yadav's incredible form. He has scored 25-plus runs consecutively in so many games and is in the Orange Cap race. More importantly, he is batting differently in different stages. If someone has a superpower, they have Surya power," he said (3:30).

While recalling that Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton played excellent knocks in MI's away game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, the analyst noted that the South African wicketkeeper-batter would want to end his IPL 2025 stint on a good note.

"You will see Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton batting together for the last time. Both batted incredibly well the last time they played at this ground. This ground is good for both, and they are in good form as well. Ryan Rickelton will leave after this and will want to leave a good memory before leaving," Chopra observed.

While pointing out that MI's bowling is not weak either, Chopra opined that Mitchell Santner will likely continue to play ahead of Corbin Bosch.

"It's the last game for Will Jacks as well. You will see him at No. 3 for now. Batting has a lot of might. Batting is this team's strength, but the bowling is not weak. Mitchell Santner might again play here because it's a big ground, or else they could have played Corbin Bosch," he reasoned.

Mitchell Santner registered figures of 3/11 in four overs in MI's 59-run win in their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai on May 21. The New Zealand left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.60 in 10 innings in IPL 2025.

