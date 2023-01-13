"The KKR guys weren't even picking him in the squad and bringing him to the ground" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Kuldeep Yadav's spell

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Kuldeep Yadav for bouncing back brilliantly after going through tough times and bowling a match-winning spell in the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

Kuldeep registered figures of 3/51 as the Men in Blue bowled out Dasun Shanaka and Co. for 215. The hosts then chased down the target in 43.2 overs with four wickets to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Kaif was all praise for Kuldeep Yadav for fighting back after a disheartening period with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), elaborating:

"He is a player who was not even being made to sit in the IPL bus. The KKR guys weren't even picking him in the squad and bringing him to the ground. He was made to sit in the room, that he is in the 25 but won't come in the 15."

The former Delhi Capitals coach credited Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma for reposing faith in Kuldeep, saying:

"It was such a situation. He was extremely sad and disappointed but continued to put in the effort. He got support from Rishabh Pant as a captain when he played in the IPL and Rohit Sharma is standing with him here."

Wickets of Shreyas Iyer (twice), Narine (twice), Cummins, Umesh, Indrajith, Russell. Kuldeep Yadav against KKR in IPL 2022:4-0-35-43-0-14-4Wickets of Shreyas Iyer (twice), Narine (twice), Cummins, Umesh, Indrajith, Russell. https://t.co/HXf2nuvMNw

Kuldeep was acquired by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2022 auction after a disappointing run with the Kolkata-based franchise. The left-arm wrist-spinner repaid the faith shown in him by scalping 21 wickets in 14 matches at an acceptable economy rate of 8.43.

"There was never any problem with his bowling" - Mohammad Kaif on Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has made a few changes in his run-up. [P/C: BCCI]

Kaif believes the captains' support and minor tweaks in his bowling action have helped Kuldeep Yadav's cause, observing:

"There was never any problem with his bowling. Yes, he has made a few changes. He is coming closer to the stumps and has increased his pace, which has made a slight difference but the biggest difference is that the captain is standing with him and asking him to go and pick up wickets."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him Kuldeep Yadav has changed his run up angle that has changed his alignment & that is helping him to bowl quicker. Fantastic work by him 👏 https://t.co/jO5sRDJEbp

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that the 28-year-old spinner has seen a lot of highs and lows in his short career, stating:

"Such bowlers should get the support of the captain. He has seen lots of ups and downs at a very young age. He got an opportunity to play in a Test match also after a long time, there also he was the Man of the Match."

Kaif concluded by praising Kuldeep for bowling game-defining spells in the last two matches he has played, elaborating:

"So he has played two matches after many months, he played the 3rd ODI (against Bangladesh) as well recently, but eight wickets and Man of the Match in the Test match, and here also impactful bowling - picked up three wickets and changed the course of the game when fast bowlers were unable to pick up wickets."

Kuldeep Yadav first broke the 73-run second-wicket partnership between Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando by dismissing the former leg-before-wicket in Thursday's game. He then castled Shanaka and caught Charith Asalanka off his bowling to complete his three-wicket haul.

