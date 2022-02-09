"The Orange Armour for the Orange Army" - SRH unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the fifteenth edition of the IPL. The announcement comes just three days ahead of the IPL 2022 auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Taking to their social media platforms, SRH had announced earlier in the day that they would be unveiling their new jersey at 5:30 PM IST.

The new jersey is different from their previous gear, with their black trousers replaced with orange. Take a look at the same below:

SRH retain Kane Williamson as captain ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

IPL 2021 was a forgettable outing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they finished at the bottom of the table with just three wins. There were issues within the camp as well with David Warner removed as captain and dropped from the side halfway through the season.

SRH have also released ace spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the new season. Rashid has joined the new franchise Gujarat Titans, whose name was officially announced earlier today.

Skipper Kane Williamson will have his task cut out as Sunrisers Hyderabad seek a fresh start (Picture Credits: IPL 2022 Auction).

The Sunrisers, however, retained Kane Williamson as their captain ahead of the new season. Uncapped fast-bowler Umran Malik and uncapped middle-order batter Abdul Samad were the other players the 2016 champions retained.

With a new think tank that includes Brian Lara and Dale Steyn, head coach Tom Moody will be keen to build a balanced outfit at the auction.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores.



#OrangeArmy Presenting the #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 🧡 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. #OrangeArmy https://t.co/2WwRZMUelO

