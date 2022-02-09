×
Create
Notifications

"The Orange Armour for the Orange Army" - SRH unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a surprise for their fans as they unveiled their new jersey. (Screengrab from Twitter/Sunrisers Hyderabad).
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a surprise for their fans as they unveiled their new jersey. (Screengrab from Twitter/Sunrisers Hyderabad).
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 09, 2022 06:07 PM IST
News

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the fifteenth edition of the IPL. The announcement comes just three days ahead of the IPL 2022 auction to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

Taking to their social media platforms, SRH had announced earlier in the day that they would be unveiling their new jersey at 5:30 PM IST.

The new jersey is different from their previous gear, with their black trousers replaced with orange. Take a look at the same below:

SRH retain Kane Williamson as captain ahead of the IPL 2022 auction

IPL 2021 was a forgettable outing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, as they finished at the bottom of the table with just three wins. There were issues within the camp as well with David Warner removed as captain and dropped from the side halfway through the season.

SRH have also released ace spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the new season. Rashid has joined the new franchise Gujarat Titans, whose name was officially announced earlier today.

Skipper Kane Williamson will have his task cut out as Sunrisers Hyderabad seek a fresh start (Picture Credits: IPL 2022 Auction).
Skipper Kane Williamson will have his task cut out as Sunrisers Hyderabad seek a fresh start (Picture Credits: IPL 2022 Auction).

The Sunrisers, however, retained Kane Williamson as their captain ahead of the new season. Uncapped fast-bowler Umran Malik and uncapped middle-order batter Abdul Samad were the other players the 2016 champions retained.

With a new think tank that includes Brian Lara and Dale Steyn, head coach Tom Moody will be keen to build a balanced outfit at the auction.

Presenting the 2️⃣ #Risers along with Captain Kane who will continue to don the #SRH colours in #IPL2022 🧡 We enter the auction with a purse of INR 68 crores. #OrangeArmy https://t.co/2WwRZMUelO

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Also read: IPL 2022: 3 teams that desperately need a good auction

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी