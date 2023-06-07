"The second phase of IPL he really upped his game" - Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli ahead of WTC 2023 final

Dinesh Karthik highlighted former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's excellent batting form as the major positive for India heading into the WTC final against Australia. The marquee clash is set to be played at the Kennington Oval starting Wednesday, June 7.

Speaking to the ICC ahead of the final, Karthik emphasized Kohli's century in the final Test against Australia and his form in the recent IPL as the bright spot for India.

"Definitely, the 100 that Virat Kohli got in Ahmedabad in the last Test," Karthik said. "And the fact that he has been batting well throughout IPL. The second phase of IPL he really upped his game and showed the world why he was so good. Virat Kohli's form is integral to India having a really good Test match."

Virat Kohli scored a majestic 186 in the final Test of the four-match series against Australia in Ahmedabad to help India draw the game.

The champion batter carried on his form to the IPL, scoring 639 runs in 14 games at an average of 139.82. Kohli capped off his season with RCB, scoring back-to-back centuries against the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans.

Despite his mediocre batting record in England, Kohli has usually been at his imperious best against the Aussies, averaging 48.26 in 24 Tests.

"Mind says Australia because of the conditions" - Dinesh Karthik on his WTC final prediction

Dinesh Karthik gave a slight edge to Australia in the summit clash against India, considering the likely conditions at the Oval.

The 38-year-old expressed his desire to see the veteran Indian players lift an ICC Trophy yet felt that the Aussie bowling attack could be a tough hurdle.

"Heart says India," Karthik stated. "I genuinely want a Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and a Rohit Sharma leading the pack to get that ICC trophy. But my mind says Australia because of the conditions and the bowling attack they've is very potent and in these conditions they're going to be a handful to deal with."

India have beaten Australia in the last four series between the teams by a 2-1 scoreline each time, including twice in Australia.

Rohit Sharma's men also had an impressive drawn series (2-2) in England in 2021/22.

After suffering defeat in the previous WTC final at the hands of New Zealand in 2021, Team India will look to go a step further and capture their first ICC silverware since 2013.

