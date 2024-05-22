"The only thing that can go against them is that they have won 6 consecutive games" - Aakash Chopra on RCB heading into IPL 2024 Eliminator vs RR

Aakash Chopra has picked the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the favorites heading into the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He reckons only the law of averages can go against Faf du Plessis and company.

The two teams will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. While the winner will face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2 in Chennai two days later, the loser will be knocked out of the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that only a bad day can stop RCB from making it to Qualifier 2.

"The scales, without doubt, are tilted towards Bengaluru. They have the momentum. The only thing that can go against them is that they have won six consecutive games. A bad day can come anytime but they are a team on the rise with a lot of hunger. So I am going with RCB," he said (8:55).

The former India opener picked Virat Kohli's stellar performances as the first positive for RCB heading into the game.

"This team's graph is going upwards. So which are the big, big pieces that have worked well? Virat Kohli's passion, aggression and consistency. He has been absolutely stellar. He is unstoppable. He has decided that he has to do and show something different this season. Virat Kohli consistently doing well is absolutely mandatory in their turnaround," Chopra reasoned (2:25).

Kohli is the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2024. The former RCB skipper has amassed 708 runs at a strike rate of 155.60 in 14 innings this season.

"Rajat Patidar's sudden reclamation of form" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's other positives

Rajat Patidar has smashed 361 runs at a strike rate of 179.60 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar's return to form as another of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's positives.

"Faf du Plessis - this team also started coming back based on his performances because the opening partnerships started becoming good. Rajat Patidar's sudden reclamation of form because he started the IPL from where he left the Test series. There was even a question about whether he should be played or dropped but he has consistently played well now," he elaborated (3:05).

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that RCB's middle and lower-middle order are also doing their job, with Cameron Green bowling useful spells as well.

"Then it's Cameron Green, a ₹17.50 crore investment. Now finally, two or three overs with short-of-good-length bowling, it can come in handy at this ground. He is batting above Glenn Maxwell, and Maxi also likes this team. Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik provide the spice in the end," Chopra observed.

Chopra concluded by pointing out that the Bengaluru-based franchise's bowling lineup has also risen to the occasion in the last few games.

"Then the bowlers where they have all Indians barring Lockie Ferguson. Yash Dayal has gone to a different level. Karn Sharma has performed very well in some games. Mohammed Siraj has started finding his own rhythm as well, and overall, this team is doing the job well now by combining to make a fist," he stated.

With 15 scalps, Yash Dayal is RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. While Mohammed Siraj has accounted for 13 dismissals, Green and Lockie Ferguson have picked up 17 wickets between them.

