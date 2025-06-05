"This is just the beginning" - Cheteshwar Pujara on RCB's future after winning IPL 2025

Team India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 win is just the beginning of their victorious run. He reckoned that the Bengaluru-based franchise would be a tough team to beat going forward.

RCB beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. They posted 190/9 after being asked to bat first and restricted Shreyas Iyer and company to 184/7 to bag their maiden title in the prestigious league.

During a discussion on Star Sports, former India pacer Varun Aaron asked Pujara about his thoughts on RCB's future after their IPL 2025 triumph.

"I think this is just the beginning. They have a great future ahead. This is kind of trying to take the monkey off the back. They know they have the title now, and they have the team and the capability. So, going forward, I think it will be a tough team to beat," he responded.

Pujara noted that RCB's IPL 2025 win has put to rest the questions about their ability to go all the way.

"You have been part of the RCB environment. So you know what it takes to win a title. When the team doesn't win the title, even though you play good cricket throughout the IPL, there is always a question mark. However, now, since they have won the title, I think they have a bright future ahead," he observed.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru had previously finished as IPL runners-up thrice. They lost the 2009, 2011 and 2016 edition finals to the Deccan Chargers, the Chennai Super Kings and the SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively.

"I had only one doubt" - Cheteshwar Pujara on whether he predicted RCB to win IPL 2025

RCB finished second in the IPL 2025 league phase. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Cheteshwar Pujara was asked whether he had predicted RCB to win IPL 2025.

"When the IPL started, RCB were among my four playoff teams, and the way they started, it seemed like RCB could reach the top two. I had only one doubt, that RCB would definitely reach the top two, but whether they would win the final or not," he replied.

The former RCB player added that no one would have any doubts now about the franchise's ability to win more IPL titles.

"That was definitely a question mark because they had not won thus far. They have done it now. So it's a big achievement, and now no one will say whether RCB will reach the final, or can win or not. Now everyone will say that considering the team RCB have and its balance, they will win more titles going forward," Pujara observed.

RCB became the eighth team to win an IPL title. The Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants are the only active franchises yet to bag an IPL trophy.

