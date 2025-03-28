“This is a new low” - Former India cricketer calls out news outlet over Riyan Parag story after RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Former India opener Aakash Chopra criticized a news outlet for outrageous reports about Riyan Parag allegedly paying a fan to storm onto the field during the IPL 2025 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati. Chopra pointed out that while the headline was 'explosive', the content had no trustworthy information regarding the same.

A second security breach occurred in IPL 2025 as a fan stormed onto the pitch to touch the RR all-rounder's feet before the authorities dragged him away. However, a media outlet stunningly claimed that Parag had paid the fan ₹10000 to do so.

Commenting on the matter on X, Chopra shared a screenshot of the same and wrote:

"Stumbled upon this article…Headline is explosive, obviously. But there’s nothing mentioned in the article about how they figured out that Riyan paid a fan to touch his feet. NOTHING at all. In the world of click-bait journalism, this is a new low. And this is mainstream media, btw."

A fan had similarly invaded the field to meet Virat Kohli in the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He was later arrested by the police officials.

Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals lose two games on the trot

Riyan Parag has his task cut out. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Royals have got off to a forgettable start in IPL 2025, losing to the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Knight Riders. The inaugural IPL champions fought well with the bat against the SunRisers despite conceding 286 and lost only by 44 runs.

However, the Royals' batting unit barely took off against the Knight Riders, with Dhruv Jurel top-scoring with 33. Parag's form has been a concern as well, having scored only 29 runs in two matches, with the stand-in captaincy likely becoming a burden.

The Royals will next face the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 30.

