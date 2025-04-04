"This team doesn't want help" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's pitch preference ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) do not want a bowler-friendly pitch at their home ground in IPL 2025. He opined that the franchise's overseas-heavy batting lineup is not at its best when the pitch assists bowlers.

LSG will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. After the home team's eight-wicket defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 1, their mentor Zaheer Khan mentioned that the surface at the Ekana Stadium was more favorable to the visitors.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that LSG would want a batting-friendly pitch for their IPL 2025 clash against MI.

"There was a lot of commotion about this Ekana pitch because there was a lot of help in this pitch. If we see the last match against Punjab, the ball was moving left and right, and was also stopping a little. It did not suit Lucknow's plan because all their overseas players are batters," Chopra said (2:05).

"Batters need a slightly good pitch. All of them are strokemakers, and they didn't like it. This team doesn't want help. They think their bowling is so weak that they should make it a bat-vs-bat contest and win with planning with the ball because they might remain far behind skill-wise. So they want a road-like pitch," he added.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator wasn't sure whether a flat pitch would help LSG against MI.

"If they prepare such a pitch and have a bat-vs-bat contest, will the scales be genuinely tilted towards Lucknow? I am not 100% convinced because you might see a slight weakness in Mumbai's bowling since Bumrah is not there as of now, but the batting is strong. I don't feel Lucknow's batting is far superior," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians' batting has depth, pedigree, and explosive ability. He added that Ryan Rickelton (62* off 41) being among the runs in MI's eight-wicket win in their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on March 31 would also help the visitors' cause.

"Prince Yadav is a slightly better option" - Aakash Chopra suggests a change in LSG's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs MI

Prince Yadav was part of LSG's playing combination in their first two games of IPL 2025. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged the Lucknow Super Giants to play Prince Yadav ahead of M Siddharth in their IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians.

"I feel they should play Prince Yadav. They brought in M Siddharth in the last match, but I feel Prince Yadav is a slightly better option. Shardul Thakur had two excellent matches but was ordinary in the last match. Avesh Khan blows hot, blows cold. I think Prince Yadav is a decent choice," he said (10:35).

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Ravi Bishnoi needs to bowl better for LSG. He urged Rishabh Pant not to use the wrist spinner in the powerplay, highlighting that he proves expensive in that phase of the game.

