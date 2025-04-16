“Topley bhai, you want chai?” - Jasprit Bumrah laughs at fan's reaction to his teammate ahead of MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah laughed at a fan's comment on his teammate Reece Topley ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams are set to clash in the 33rd game of the tournament on Thursday, April 17, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, April 15, after MI's practice session, fans gathered around the car carrying Bumrah and Topley. One of the fans made a humorous comment that made Bumrah laugh. The fan said (via X):

“Oh Topley bhai, you want chai (tea)? You need Mumbai chai?”

Currently, MI are in seventh place on the points table with four points from six matches, while SRH are ninth, with the same points but a poorer net run rate.

Looking at their head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other 23 times, with Mumbai having the upper hand, winning 13 encounters, and Hyderabad winning 10.

At the Wankhede Stadium, the teams have met eight times, with MI winning six matches and SRH securing two victories. In their last meeting at Wankhede during the 2024 season, MI emerged victorious by seven wickets.

MI defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL 2025 game

The Mumbai Indians (MI) were last in action on Sunday, April 13, when they faced the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After being put into bat, MI posted 205/5 in their 20 overs, with Tilak Varma leading the charge with a brilliant 59 off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25), Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28), and Naman Dhir (38* off 17) also made important contributions. For Delhi, Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam took two wickets each.

In response, DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk off the very first ball. However, Abishek Porel (33) and Karun Nair combined for a 119-run partnership off 61 balls for the second wicket. Nair played a superb knock of 89 off 40 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, as Delhi reached 140/3 after 12 overs.

But once Karun Nair was dismissed, a collapse ensued, and Delhi went from 144/3 to being bowled out for 193, losing by 12 runs. Karn Sharma was the standout bowler for MI, taking three wickets.

