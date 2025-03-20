"Total NEPOTISM going on"- Fans react after Riyan Parag is appointed RR captain for first three games of IPL 2025

Fans expressed mixed reactions after Riyan Parag was appointed Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain for the first three games of IPL 2025 on Thursday (March 20). Their regular skipper, Sanju Samson, has yet to attain complete match fitness, forcing the team management to take the call.

Samson sustained a finger injury during the fifth T20I against England during a bilateral series in February. He underwent surgery later and did his rehabilitation before joining the RR camp for IPL 2025. However, Samson could not recover completely in time and will play as an impact substitute in the Royals' first three games of the season.

Fans criticized RR management for choosing Riyan Parag as captain in the absence of Sanju Samson, as most of them felt Yashasvi Jaiswal was a more deserving candidate. Here are some of the X reactions:

"Total NEPOTISM going on. Riyan parag jesa luck har kisi ke pass hona chahiye And it's not Rajasthan Royals, It's Assam Royals Isliye kohi Rajasthan se is team ko support nhi karna chahta," a fan wrote.

"Sadak se utha kar star bana dunga moment," a fan wrote.

"Should have been Jaiswal then. But Since 2 of the 3 games are in Guwahati, it will get them a lot of popularity with Parag as captain," a fan wrote.

"Very bad decision by Rajasthan Royal. If Sanju Samson not available or not fit. They could have gone to Yashasvi Jaiswal," a fan wrote.

"Yashasvi or Nitish Rana would have been better options," a fan wrote.

"Riyan parag have some cheat code of RR. They backed him 7 years and one year he performed next year he is getting captaincy while team has the captain," a fan wrote.

"Not a logical move at this stage. Riyan Parag still needs to prove himself as a consistent performer before taking on such a big role," a fan wrote.

A few fans felt it was a moment of redemption for Riyan Parag. Here are some of the positive reactions:

"Big opportunity for Riyan Parag! Leading RR in the first 3 games to show his captaincy skills. Wishing him all the best," a fan wrote.

"From being trolled over the years to now captaining them, Parag has come a long way," a fan wrote.

Complete schedule of RR for IPL 2025 (All timings in IS

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3:30 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 3:30 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 7:30 pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

