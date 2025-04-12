"Travis Head doesn't score runs in run chases" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's problems ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) have a plethora of problems, especially in the batting department, heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He noted that while the usually destructive Abhishek Sharma hasn't yet hit a six in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, Travis Head is generally found wanting in run chases.

Ad

SRH and PBKS will square off in Match 27 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad in the evening game on Saturday, April 12. While the visitors have garnered six points from four games, the home team have just two points from five matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether SRH should take a step back in their batting approach in their IPL 2025 clash against PBKS.

Ad

Trending

"What could this team's thought process be? It's extremely surprising that Abhishek Sharma hasn't hit a single six thus far. I think he hit 40 or 42 sixes last year. Travis Head doesn't score runs in run chases. He might still score runs while batting first but hasn't scored runs at all in run chases, especially if it's a big run chase," he responded (11:45).

Ad

While pointing out that Ishan Kishan has struggled for runs since smashing an unbeaten 106 in SRH's IPL 2025 opener against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chopra urged Nitish Kumar Reddy to play cautiously if the top order misfires.

"Ishan Kishan hasn't been able to do anything like that after the first hundred. There are plenty of problems. My focus will once again be on Nitish Kumar Reddy because if the batting stumbles, Nitish Kumar Reddy needs to score runs. You can stand like a pillar even if there is a storm around," he observed.

Ad

Aakash Chopra urged SRH to prepare a batting-friendly pitch for Saturday's game. He added that Pat Cummins should opt to bat first if he wins the toss, or else hope that Shreyas Iyer opts to bowl first.

"I think they will use Chahal well in this match" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Yuzvendra Chahal (center) bowled only one over in PBKS' previous game against CSK. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra was asked whether the Punjab Kings have used Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal effectively in IPL 2025.

Ad

"I think they will use Chahal well in this match. They didn't get him to bowl in the last match as it wasn't required. However, things are going to change. They are using Arshdeep properly. I don't think they are doing anything wrong there," he replied (13:00).

While praising Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the analyst added that PBKS have fared well despite having an uncapped Indian opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh.

Ad

"I feel Shreyas Iyer is captaining very well. He is utilizing his resources very well. I don't think Arshdeep has any other role. This is the team that is opening with two uncapped Indians. It's a rarity that they are able to do such a thing because Priyansh Arya played extremely well in the last match," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that the scales might be tilted slightly towards PBKS in their IPL 2025 clash against SRH. However, he added that the team batting first might have the edge if the pitch is flat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More