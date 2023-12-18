Trevor Bayliss set to skip Sydney Thunder’s upcoming BBL clash for IPL 2024 auction in Dubai

Sydney Thunder’s head coach Trevor Bayliss is set to skip his team’s upcoming clash against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the IPL 2024 auction. The much-awaited event will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19.

Bayliss was appointed as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach in 2022, but the Shikhar Dhawan-led franchise failed to qualify for the knockout stages in the T20 league. The Punjab-based franchise finished eighth in the points table, with six wins in 14 matches.

On the BBL front, Bayliss became Thunder’s head coach in the 2021-22 season and took his team to the playoffs in the last two seasons. Thunder, however, lost their opening clash of the season against Brisbane Heat last week.

In a statement, Thunder was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"Bayliss is due to return for the Thunder's clash against Melbourne Stars in Albury later this week."

In Bayliss’ absence, Shawn Bradstreet will serve as the interim head coach.

Apart from Bayliss, several IPL coaches associated with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Australia have flown to Dubai for the IPL 2024 auction. Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting missed his commentary duties on Day 4 of the Perth Test.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants’ new coach Justin Langer and Australia's assistant coach Daniel Vettori, who has been appointed as the new Sunrisers Hyderabad coach, left for Dubai after the end of the opening Test.

“I suppose the possibility of strengthening in two or three areas” – Trevor Bayliss on Punjab Kings' squad for IPL 2024

Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss recently told the franchise that they need to strengthen two to three areas by going for quality players at the IPL 2024 auction. He told the franchise:

"We don't think we need to strengthen up a whole heap but I suppose the possibility of strengthening in two or three areas we think will make us a stronger team next year… We want to play a positive, aggressive brand of cricket so we're looking for players to come into those two or three spots with that type of mindset."

For the unversed, PBKS will enter the IPL 2024 auction with INR 29.1 crore.

Punjab Kings retained players: Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa