  • Vaibhav Arora celebrates fiercely after knocking over Sanju Samson for 13 in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Vaibhav Arora celebrates fiercely after knocking over Sanju Samson for 13 in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Mar 26, 2025 20:18 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Vaibhav Arora was bought by KKR for INR 1.8 crore at IPL 2025 auction. [Getty Images]

Vaibhav Arora took the prized scalp of Sanju Samson in the IPL 2025 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Samson walked back for just 13 runs off 11 balls as the Royals lost their opening wicket for 33.

The dismissal came in the fourth over of the Royals’ innings. Vaibhav bowled a fuller-length ball that angled in. Samson premeditated to charge down the track to play it towards the offside, but missed the ball altogether. The sharp delivery went on to uproot the leg stump. The medium pacer was delighted with the wicket and celebrated fiercely.

Watch the video here:

Sanju Samson failed to continue his sublime form after smashing 66 off 37 balls in RR’s previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The regular RR skipper is not leading the Royals in their first three games due to a finger injury, which could affect his wicketkeeping duties. He sustained the injury during the T20I series against England in February.

On the other hand, Vaibhav Arora continues to trouble opposition captains, having dismissed RCB skipper Rajat Patidar in the last game. The 27-year-old returned with figures of 1/42 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous game.

KKR and RR are searching for their first win in IPL 2025

Defending champions KKR and RR are aiming to win their first game in IPL 2025 after losing their opening games against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and SRH, respectively.

The two enjoy an even contest in head-to-head battles with 14 wins apiece in 30 games, including two no results.

At the time of writing, the Knight Riders were 54/1 after six overs against RR on Wednesday, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and stand-in-captain Riyan Parag at the crease.

In the match, Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR made one change as Moeen Ali replaced MVP Sunil Narine (unwell). Meanwhile, Afghanistan pacer Fazal Farooqi made way for ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the RR’s playing XI.

Follow the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

Edited by Aditya Singh
