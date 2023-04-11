"Vathi is here"- Sanju Samson poses with MS Dhoni ahead of CSK vs RR clash in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently posed with his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart MS Dhoni ahead of their IPL 2023 clash on Wednesday, April 12, in Chennai.

Both teams have played three matches each, winning two. While RR currently occupies second position in the points table, CSK finds themselves in fifth spot owing to having lower net run rate.

CSK lost their first match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) before winning their next two games against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, RR bagged comprehensive victories over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) while losing a close match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Samson took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 11, to share a photo of himself along with MS Dhoni and captioned it:

Vathi is here…🤗

RR's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes