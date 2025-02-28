Venkatesh Iyer hilariously gets run out due to Rinku Singh during a KKR practice session ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer got run out in a funny manner due to Rinku Singh during a recent practice session ahead of IPL 2025. The KKR players are currently participating in a pre-season training camp in Mumbai to prepare for IPL 2025.

The Kolkata franchise shared a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) account to give fans a glimpse of a hilarious moment from their training camp.

In it, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer could be seen batting together against pacer Vaibhav Arora. During their partnership, Rinku hit a straight shot, and the ball went on to hit the stumps after Arora touched it in his follow-through. Venkatesh Iyer, at the non-striker's end, was unfortunately outside the crease when the ball hit the stumps.

You can watch the interesting moment in the video below:

KKR will face RCB in the curtain-raiser of IPL 2025 on March 22

KKR's IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 22 with a high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens. They will be eager to defend the IPL trophy with another strong performance this year.

Here is KKR's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

