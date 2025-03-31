Venkatesh Iyer lifts KKR teammate in the gym ahead of IPL 2025 clash against MI [In Picture]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer hit the gym ahead of their clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday, March 31, in Mumbai. He posted a funny story on his Instagram handle, featuring his KKR teammate Rinku Singh.

Venkatesh Iyer can be seen dressed in casual gym wear with shoes and lifting Rinku Singh. He can be seen smiling while Rinku gave a thumbs-up.

"No weights no problem," he wrote in his story where he also tagged Rinku Singh.

Venkatesh Iyer lifting Rinku Singh in the gym (Image Credits: Venkatesh Iyer/IG)

The all-rounder was released by KKR after the IPL 2024 season but was bought back in the mega auction before the 2025 season for a whopping ₹23.75 crore. KKR also named him the vice-captain of the team.

He has batted in only one game this season so far and scored six runs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 30-year-old will be expected to come good in their upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians.

Venkatesh Iyer's stellar record against Mumbai Indians

Venkatesh Iyer has a brilliant record in the IPL against the Mumbai Indians. He has played six matches against Mumbai so far and has scored 362 runs at an impressive average of 72.40 and strike-rate of 165.29.

The left-handed batter has also scored a century against them, which is also his highest score (104) in the history of the tournament. He also has three half-centuries against Mumbai Indians.

The last time the two teams met in the 2024 season, Venkatesh Iyer smashed a quickfire 21-ball 42 against them with six fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 200.

KKR faced a loss against RCB in their first match of the season but bounced back with a thumping eight-wicket against the Rajasthan Royals in their second match. Mumbai Indians are under pressure having lost both their games. KKR will want to capitalise and build on their momentum from the previous win over Rajasthan.

