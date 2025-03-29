  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Vipraj Nigam provides a crucial update on KL Rahul ahead of DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Vipraj Nigam provides a crucial update on KL Rahul ahead of DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

By Shankar
Modified Mar 29, 2025 21:40 IST
Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
KL Rahul was bought by DC for Rs 14 crore at the 2024 mega auction Source: Getty

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Vipraj Nigam has hinted at KL Rahul's return to the playing XI in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. The 32-year-old right-handed batter had missed DC's IPL 2025 opening clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24.

Ad

He had received special permission from the DC management to be with his wife Athiya Shetty, who was expected to give birth soon.

"Definitely. And this time, we also have KL Rahul back in the team, which will bring a lot more balance. You can't judge a team based on just one match. All our players are experienced and very capable, and hopefully, we will perform well in this match," Nigam said in a press conference on Saturday, March 29 [Via India Today].
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nigam played a crucial hand in DC's chase of 210 runs, making 39 runs off 15 balls. He thanked the DC coaching staff for their support and called his debut IPL match as "a very good experience overall."

"Honestly, I’m very thankful to the coaching staff and captain for the trust they showed in me and for the conversations we had. Yes, there was a bit of nervousness initially, but that’s natural. Once I got on the field, bowled a few overs, and fielded for a while, I settled down. It turned out to be a very good experience overall," Nigam said.
Ad

KL Rahul blessed with baby girl

On Monday, March 24, Rahul announced on social media that Shetty had given birth to a baby girl. Rahul's DC teammates congratulated the couple on becoming parents with a heartwarming video. The 32-year-old responded to the video, thanking them for the gesture.

Rahul was bought by the franchise for ₹14 crore at the IPL mega auction in November 2024. He had admitted that watching the IPL auction had been a "nerve-wracking experience" for him and felt that the auction could pose "unexpected challenges" for a player.

Ad

DC's match against SRH next Sunday will be their second and final home match at Visakhapatnam. Their next home match will be against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13.

Following their match against SRH on Sunday, DC will play two more away matches against Chennai Super Kings (April 5) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 10).

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी