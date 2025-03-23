"Virat bhai dekho aise captaincy ki jati hai"- Fans heap praise on Rajat Patidar after RCB's clinical win vs KKR in opening match of IPL 2025

Fans praised Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar for his astute leadership and aggressive batting performance in the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Bengaluru side won the game comfortably by seven wickets at Eden Gardens on Saturday to begin the new season positively.

Ad

After being asked to bat first in the contest, KKR managed to score 174/8 in 20 overs. They got off to a great start, reaching 107/2 in 10 overs due to contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (56) and Sunil Narine (44) in the top order. However, their middle order collapsed in the second half of the innings, which dented their chances of putting on a daunting total.

Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59*) then put on a 95-run opening partnership for RCB in just 8.3 overs to set up a great platform in the chase of 175. Rajat Patidar also chipped in with a breezy cameo of 34 (16) in the middle order, including five fours and one six. Kohli and Liam Livingstone (15*) took RCB home in 16.2 overs and gave their side a net run-rate-boosting victory.

Ad

Trending

Fans were impressed with Rajat Patidar's captaincy skills and batting performance in the IPL 2025 clash against KKR. They heaped praise on him after the match through their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Rajat Patidar’s debut captaincy – a solid 10/10! One-sided, ruthless, and absolutely thrilling," a fan wrote.

"Murlitharan, Shane Warne & McGrath are so lucky that they didn't face Rajat Patidar," a fan wrote.

"Rajat Patidar - The gambler of his shots, daredevil and an alpha - risk taker... RCB has a fair chance to break the trophy Jinx under him..." a fan wrote.

Ad

"It’s BCCI loss if Rajat Patidar doesn't get a spot in Team India for upcoming T20 World Cup," a fan wrote.

"Nobody plays spin better than Rajat Patidar," a fan wrote.

"Great captaincy from Rajat Patidar after the powerplay & a great match with bat..... from here he will only improve. RCB often doesn't start their compaign in such dominating fashion," a fan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"There was pressure, but it was a good day for me"- Rajat Patidar after RCB's win vs KKR in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Rajat Patidar said that he experienced some pressure during his captaincy debut but was relieved at the end as his team won the match. He said: (via Cricbuzz)

Ad

"There was pressure, but it was a good day for me. If we keep winning like this, it will be a good day. It was pretty clear for me - I don't mind Suyash giving runs, he was our main wicket-taking bowler, so I backed him. (on Krunal and Suyash) All credit goes to both the bowlers, from 13 overs, they showed courage and determination."

Ad

He continued:

"The mindset of taking wickets was really amazing. (on Kohli) It's really great when you have a player like him, it's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game."

RCB will next face CSK in IPL 2025 on March 28 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback