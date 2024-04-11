"Virat has very good numbers against Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on the focus on Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 clash vs RCB

Aakash Chopra expects an enticing contest between Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The two sides will square off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 11. Both teams have registered just one win apiece thus far and will want to improve their chances of reaching the playoffs with a victory in the crunch encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Bumrah as one of the Mumbai Indians players in focus in Thursday's game.

"Jasprit Bumrah has to be there. The major weakness we have seen in this Mumbai team is that their bowling is not looking that strong. They scored 234 and it still seemed like it would get chased. You won by just 28 or 29 runs. You conceded 277 as well. All of this is happening when Bumrah is conceding 20-odd runs in his four overs," he reasoned (4:00).

"So I will look towards Bumrah once again, that once he comes, first Virat Kohli - his first IPL wicket, so he should dismiss him. The contest will be good although Virat has very good numbers against Bumrah. He will be made to bowl to Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) , if Maxi is playing, and Cameron Green. The entire responsibility of Mumbai's bowling is in Bumrah's hands," the former India opener added.

Bumrah has picked up five wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.12 in the Mumbai Indians' first four games in IPL 2024. Although Gerald Coetzee (7) has scalped more wickets than him, the South African pacer has conceded an average of 10.62 runs per over.

"Surya was eclipsed in the last match" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav

Aakash Chopra picked Suryakumar Yadav as another Mumbai Indians player to watch out for.

"I am thinking Suryakumar Yadav. Surya was eclipsed in the last match, got out for zero. Will he repeatedly get out on zero - no. Will he hit - yes. It might be RCB's misfortune this time. RCB's bowling, in any case, is the less said, the better, and I have great expectations from Suryakumar Yadav," he said (2:25).

"He will come at No. 3. Of course, there are expectations from Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as well, because both batted well in the last match, but Reece Topley is there in the opposition. He takes one or two wickets at the start. Mohammed Siraj also troubles left-handers. So I am thinking let's focus on Surya dada," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra is also eager to watch Mumbai Indians all-rounder Romario Shepherd.

"Then let's focus on Romario Shepherd. He hit 32 runs in an over. He is hitting the ball very far. You might send him slightly earlier now because his fear will reach before him. The bowlers will be seen slightly shivering," he explained.

Chopra noted that Shepherd is a multi-faceted cricketer and will be a crucial bowler for MI, especially if the ball starts tailing towards the end of the innings.

