Virat Kohli drops an absolute sitter at long-off to give Dhruv Jurel a reprieve in RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting star Virat Kohli dropped an absolute dolly at long-off to give Dhruv Jurel a lifeline in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, April 13, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The veteran cricketer had reached the ball comfortably and got under it perfectly, but it popped out as he landed on his knees.

The drop came in the 17th over of the innings as Rajat Patidar brought in Suyash Sharma for his last. Jurel stepped out but miscued the shot, slicing the ball towards the long-off fielder. However, Kohli failed to hold on to the chance that flew in almost at knee height to him. The regret of dropping the catch was clear on his face after that.

Watch the video here:

The over from Suyash went for 11 runs and the leggie finished with underwhelming figures of 4-0-39-0.

Dhruv Jurel makes an unbeaten 35 as Rajasthan Royals finish on 173/4 in 20 overs

Dhruv Jurel. (Image Credits: Getty)

The keeper-batter, who was dropped at 11, finished unbeaten at 35 off 23 deliveries, and the Royals eventually finished at 173/4 in 20 overs. Jurel's 23-ball knock had two fours and two sixes, and he added valuable 33 runs with Shimron Hetmyer, who was dismissed in the 20th over.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar had earlier opted to field first. Krunal Pandya broke the opening stand of 49 by dismissing Sanju Samson for 15. However, Samson's opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal batted long, playing a brilliant knock of 75 runs off 45 deliveries, laying the foundation for a competitive score.

Despite that dropped catch, Kohli will be buoyant as the right-hander had scored an unbeaten 113 off 72 balls the last time he played an IPL fixture in Jaipur. Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals are coming off defeats in their previous game and will be keen to return to winning ways.

