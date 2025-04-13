Virat Kohli's six hits cameraman's shoulder during RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's sixes against Rajasthan Royals (RR) hit a cameraman. The IPL 2025 game was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. A few groundstaff members were seen attending to him.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of RCB's innings, bowled by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya. Kohli stepped out and thumped the ball over long-on for a maximum. The fielder was briefly interested, but it sailed over his head for a maximum, and hit a cameraman's shoulder.

Kohli, nevertheless, was sensational with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries, with RCB coasting to their fourth victory in IPL 2025. In the process, the Delhi-born cricketer also became the second batter in T20 history to score a century of half-centuries. Notably, all of RCB's four victories have been in away matches. They have lost both their home games.

"The pitch was a little slower and lower than anywhere we played" - Phil Salt after his 92-run opening stand with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. (Credits: Getty)

Phil Salt, who earned the Player of the Match award for his 65 off 33 deliveries, opened up on his battle with new-ball bowler Jofra Archer. Salt said at the post-match presentation:

"Very pleased. Always pleased to contribute to a win, especially on the road. I gave it a chance early doors to try and hit it through off when he was swinging it. Me and Jofra have a lot of battles in the nets. He has bowled to me more than anyone else. I have faced him more than anyone else. The pitch was a little slower and lower than anywhere we played. Had an opportunity in the powerplay to put a stamp. Rajasthan played quite well, our bowlers got the plans right here. They shut the sides and made them hit straight. (via ESPNCricinfo)"

RCB will next face the Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.

