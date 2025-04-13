Virat Kohli's six hits cameraman's shoulder during RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 13, 2025 21:59 IST
2025 IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

One of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli's sixes against Rajasthan Royals (RR) hit a cameraman. The IPL 2025 game was played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. A few groundstaff members were seen attending to him.

Ad

The incident occurred in the 13th over of RCB's innings, bowled by left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya. Kohli stepped out and thumped the ball over long-on for a maximum. The fielder was briefly interested, but it sailed over his head for a maximum, and hit a cameraman's shoulder.

Watch the video here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kohli, nevertheless, was sensational with the bat as he struck an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries, with RCB coasting to their fourth victory in IPL 2025. In the process, the Delhi-born cricketer also became the second batter in T20 history to score a century of half-centuries. Notably, all of RCB's four victories have been in away matches. They have lost both their home games.

"The pitch was a little slower and lower than anywhere we played" - Phil Salt after his 92-run opening stand with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. (Credits: Getty)
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. (Credits: Getty)

Phil Salt, who earned the Player of the Match award for his 65 off 33 deliveries, opened up on his battle with new-ball bowler Jofra Archer. Salt said at the post-match presentation:

Ad
"Very pleased. Always pleased to contribute to a win, especially on the road. I gave it a chance early doors to try and hit it through off when he was swinging it. Me and Jofra have a lot of battles in the nets. He has bowled to me more than anyone else. I have faced him more than anyone else. The pitch was a little slower and lower than anywhere we played. Had an opportunity in the powerplay to put a stamp. Rajasthan played quite well, our bowlers got the plans right here. They shut the sides and made them hit straight. (via ESPNCricinfo)"

RCB will next face the Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications