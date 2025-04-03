Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, April 3, ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The game is scheduled for Monday, April 7, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old was last seen in action during RCB's match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Batting first, RCB posted a total of 169/8 in their 20 overs. While Liam Livingstone top-scored with a knock of 54 off 40 balls, Kohli had an off day, scoring just seven runs from six balls.

In response, Sai Sudharsan continued his fine form, scoring 49 off 36 balls, with seven fours and one six. However, it was Jos Buttler who stole the show with an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls, hitting five fours and six sixes, leading the Gujarat Titans to a comfortable eight-wicket victory with 13 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the day after the match against GT, on Thursday, Kohli was spotted arriving in Mumbai ahead of RCB’s upcoming game against MI.

The right-handed batter has scored 97 runs in three games so far, averaging 48.50, including one half-century. His highest score is an unbeaten 59, which came in the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Currently, RCB are in third place on the points table, with four points from three matches.

Virat Kohli has scored over 800 runs against the Mumbai Indians

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their fourth game of the season on April 7. Virat Kohli has played 33 matches against MI, where he has accumulated 855 runs in 32 innings at an average of 30.54, including five fifties, with his highest score being an unbeaten 92.

Meanwhile, the prolific batter continues to be the leading run-scorer in the tournament's history. Having featured in 255 matches, Kohli has amassed a record 8,101 runs at a solid average of 38.76 and a strike rate of 132. His tally includes 56 fifties and eight centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 113.

