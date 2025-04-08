Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport after MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran batter Virat Kohli was spotted with his teammates at Mumbai airport on Tuesday, April 8. The team was last in action on Monday, April 7, when they faced the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 20th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, the visitors produced an outstanding performance, posting a total of 221/5, thanks to impressive fifties from Virat Kohli (67 off 42) and captain Rajat Patidar (64 off 32).

In response, Mumbai Indians fought valiantly, with Tilak Varma (56 off 29) and captain Hardik Pandya (42 off 15) leading the charge. However, their efforts weren’t enough as they ended their innings at 209/9 in 20 overs, falling short by just 12 runs.

On Tuesday, Kohli and his RCB teammates were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left for Bengaluru ahead of their fifth match of the season. The Royal Challengers will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fans can watch the video here:



Meanwhile, RCB have made a strong start to their 2025 campaign, winning three out of their four matches and currently sitting third on the points table with six points.

Virat Kohli boasts an amazing record against the Delhi Capitals

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in their fifth match of the IPL 2025 season.

Virat Kohli has an outstanding record against the Capitals, having scored 1,057 runs in 28 innings at an impressive average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 134.99. He has also hit 10 fifties against them, with his highest score being 99.

Meanwhile, the legendary batter remains the leading run-scorer in the tournament's history, with 8,168 runs from 256 games, including 57 fifties and eight centuries.

