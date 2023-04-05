Virat Kohli visits his own One8 restaurant in Kolkata with RCB teammates Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli visited his restaurant chain One8 in Kolkata on Tuesday night. RCB players Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, and Glenn Maxwell accompanied him. They are currently in Kolkata for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Ahead of the game, Virat Kohli had a fun time with his RCB mates - Faf du Plessis, Siraj, and Maxwell - by hanging out at the One8 restaurant. Virat Kohli owns the One8 commune restaurant chain. It currently operates in Delhi, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

One of Kohli's fans gave netizens a glimpse of the players' visit to the restaurant by sharing a couple of photos on Twitter. You can watch it below:

RCB began their IPL 2023 campaign with a dominant victory against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night at their home ground. Virat Kohli (82*) and Faf du Plessis (73) played starring roles in the victory with their 148-run opening partnership in the chase of 172.

RCB's schedule for their remaining league matches of IPL 2023

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata, 7:30 pm

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

Poll : 0 votes