Vizag weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the DC vs KKR match in IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 3.

DC had a horrid start to this year's campaign, losing their first two games. However, the team management made a few changes in the playing XI, which yielded the results in the third game, as they beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs. Rishabh Pant and company will look to draw inspiration from this win and come out even stronger against KKR.

The Knight Riders are one of the two teams that are still unbeaten in the competition, Rajasthan Royals (RR) being the other. After a close win against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at home, they thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their den by seven wickets. Brimming with confidence, KKR will aim for their third victory in a row and challenge Rajasthan for a place at the top of the points table.

The two teams will look to keep their winning run going when they meet each other in Vizag. To their delight, there is no chance of rain in the weather forecast on Wednesday evening during the IPL 2024 game. Although there will be a bit of cloud cover, it is unlikely that there will be any delay in the game time.

The temperature, however, will be on the higher side. The actual feeling will be around 35 degrees Celsius due to the humidity levels, which are expected to hover in the 80s.

"Will focus on what best we can give" - DC assistant coach Pravin Amre ahead of KKR clash

Many believe that DC will have a tough game when they go up against KKR, given they are coming into the game on the back of two consecutive wins.

Delhi's assistant coach Pravin Amre, however, didn't buy into this theory, saying that CSK also came into the match with two victories on the back. He added that they will focus on doing the right things and finishing the Vizag leg with a win.

"CSK also came with two wins, but we played our best cricket. It's not about what they are coming up with, but it's about how we are playing and will focus on what best we can give. We also look to finish on a winning note as it will be our last game in Vizag," Amre told reporters on the eve of the game (via India Today).

The Capitals are currently placed seventh in the standings while the Knight Riders find themselves in the second spot.