"Waiting for my speech to get over” - Rohit Sharma makes a hilarious comment during Wankhede Stadium stand unveiling event [Watch]

India's 50-over captain Rohit Sharma had a day to remember on Friday, May 16, after a stand named after him was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 38-year-old thanked all those who were a part of his cricketing journey that included Mumbai Indians (MI), for whom he has played since 2011.

The right-handed batter also showed his humorous side, when he said that the MI squad were waiting for his speech to finish so that they could start training.

"So many people, especially my mom and dad, my brother, his wife, and my wife- very special people in my life- have sacrificed so much for me to be standing here today and of course my very, very special team Mumbai Indians is also here who I am pretty sure are waiting for my speech to get over so that they can start training. Thank you guys for coming here and supporting," Sharma said (via Mumbai Indians X handle).

Rohit Sharma joins the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to have a stand at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma joined a fabled group of former Indian cricketers to have a stand named after them at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. ODI World Cup winners such as Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar are some of the other eminent cricketers, who also have a stand at the venue.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 cricket in June 2024 after winning the T20 World Cup. He quit Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7, after playing 67 Tests for the country.

In the IPL, MI next take on Delhi Capitals at home on Wednesday, May 21. Their last match of the league phase will be against Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. His next assignment for India is likely to be the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

