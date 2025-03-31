Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad for 63 immediately after being tonked for 6 in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad immediately after he hit a six during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday, March 30. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati played host to the contest.

RR batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored 182 for nine in 20 overs. Gaikwad (63 off 44) led his side from the front in the chase with a brilliant half-century while wickets kept falling at regular intervals at the other end.

As the required run rate went up steadily, Gaikwad smashed a big six on the fourth ball of the 16th over bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga to inject momentum into CSK's innings. Hasarange exacted revenge instantly by sending Gaikwad back to the pavilion on the following ball to derail the opposition team's chase.

Check out Ruturaj Gaikwad's six and immediate departure moments by clicking here.

Ravindra Jadeja (32*), MS Dhoni (16), and Jamie Overton (11*) tried to get the Super Kings over the line but could not complete the job.

"At the end of the day, it was always about one hit"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after CSK's 6-run loss vs RR in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that they were short of one hit in the end before admitting they gave away a few easy runs due to fielding errors. Reflecting on the loss, the CSK captain said:

"At the end of the day, it was always about one hit. We gave away maybe 8-10 in the field. That's something we're looking to improve but it's costing us in each and every game. I feel 180 was chaseable. It was still a good wicket if you hit the pockets. I was really happy at the end of the innings when they finished on 180 (182). After the powerplay they were looking at 210-220 which would have been 20 runs above par."

Gaikwad continued:

"Unfortunately we have not been able to get off to a good start but once we get that going, we'll be a really good batting unit. Noor obviously is bowling well, Khaleel has bowled well, Jaddu bhai bowled well. I think we're there - it's just not coming together. It's not been happening in the last few games but once the fielding comes together and we have momentum we'll be a really good side."

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday (April 5) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

