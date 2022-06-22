[Watch] "Aaj mausam bada beiman hai" - Yusuf Pathan teams up with Irfan Pathan for a reel video

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have often entertained fans with their posts on social media. The two brothers were back at it again as they dazzled their followers by sharing a reel video of a retro Bollywood song on Wednesday.

Yusuf shared a video on his Instagram account in which he can be seen lip-syncing to Mohammed Rafi's popular song 'Aaj Mausam Bada Beinmaan Hai'. Irfan teamed up with his brother for the reel, leaving viewers in awe of their bond.

Yusuf posted on Instagram:

"Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai ….. @irfanpathan_official 📹 @imsujjad #reel #rafi #mohdrafi #oldsongs #evergreen."

The 39-year-old's followers gave the video a big thumbs up and showered the post with likes and comments. At the time of writing, the video has garnered over 17 thousand likes on Instagram.

Yusuf Pathan's stats in international cricket

Yusuf Pathan made a name for himself in white-ball cricket with his power-hitting. The right-hander was a part of India's T20 World Cup-winning campaign in 2007 and was also in the squad when the Men in Blue clinched the 50-over World Cup in 2011.

The batting all-rounder has featured in 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is in his career and has amassed 1,046 runs in international cricket. Furthermore, the swashbuckler had an impressive strike rate of 146.58 while playing for India in the shortest format.

Pathan was an Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran and has played 174 games in the competition. He represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the cash-rich league before retiring from all forms of the game in 2021.

The dynamic batter mustered 3204 runs in the country's flagship T20 competition. He played a major role for RR in the inaugural edition in 2008 and helped them win the coveted championship title.

He also won the trophy twice, with KKR, and was one of their longest-serving batting stars. He was last seen in action during the Legends League Cricket 2022 earlier this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far