[Watch] Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Juhi Chawla jump in joy after KKR's victory against MI in IPL 2024 clash at Eden Gardens

Bollywood stars Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Juhi Chawla were spotted jumping for joy in the stands at Eden Gardens after Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 on Saturday night. KKR became the first team to advance to the playoffs stage after the triumph and also confirmed a spot in the top two on the points table.

Due to rain intervening, the match was reduced to 16 overs a side. Kolkata batted first in the contest and scored 157/7 on the back of handy contributions from Venkatesh Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (33), and Andre Russell (24). In reply, MI could manage only 139/8 and lost the match by 18 runs.

Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, and Juhi Chawla, who were supporting the Knight Riders from the stands, were elated after their team registered a comprehensive win against the five-time IPL champions. Juhi Chawla is the co-owner of the franchise, while Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan.

You can watch the trio celebrating the win in the video below:

"I feel they are extremely close to the trophy" - Aakash Chopra picks KKR as favorites to win IPL 2024

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed Kolkata Knight Riders for their consistent performances in IPL 2024 after they beat MI to qualify for the playoffs. He opined that things are looking good for the Shreyas Iyer-led side and believes they are strong contenders to lift the trophy this season.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"KKR hai taiyaar. Ami KKR - it is their rule because this team has discipline and have done a great job. They won the game and also became the first team to qualify. There is no doubt that they will finish in the top two. I feel they are extremely close to the trophy - 2012, 2014, and 2024 is loading."

Reviewing Saturday's IPL 2024 match, Chopra continued:

"The start was very good - Sunil Narine was out for zero, Phil Salt got out after hitting a six. After that, Venkatesh Iyer played well but Shreyas Iyer got out. Venkatesh Iyer likes Mumbai a lot. He plays very well against this team. Overall, Kolkata reached a fighting score. I wasn't 100% sure that it was a winning score if Mumbai batted to their potential."

The Knight Riders take on Gujarat Titans on Monday before ending their league campaign with a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) next Sunday (May 19) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

