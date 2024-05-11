[Watch] Anshul Kamboj cleans up Shreyas Iyer behind his legs in KKR vs MI IPL 2024 encounter

Mumbai Indians (MI)'s Anshul Kamboj clean-bowled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer around his legs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Iyer departed for just seven runs off 10 balls to leave the hosts in a spot of bother at 40/3 in a rain-affected match, which has been reduced to 16 overs per side.

The dismissal came in the fifth over of KKR's innings. Kamboj bowled a short-of-length delivery that nipped into the right-hander. The right-hander played the line but exposed his leg stumps. The ball kissed the leg stump on its way to the boundary. It was one of the rare dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer has failed to impress with the bat this season. The 29-year-old has amassed 287 runs in 12 matches, including a solitary half-century.

Iyer, however, has been brilliant as a skipper in IPL 2024. He has led KKR to eight wins in 11 games so far. A win would guarantee them a place in the playoffs. They will look to win their first IPL trophy after a decade-long gap.

On the other hand, Mumbai are playing for pride after being eliminated from the knockouts. The five-time winners have managed just four wins in 12 matches and would look to end the tournament on a high.

MI take early wickets against KKR in IPL 2024 match

MI dominated KKR after skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl. Apart from Shreyas Iyer, Nuwara Thusara and Jasprit Bumrah sent back in form openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine, respectively.

At the time of writing, KKR were 83/4 after 8.3 overs, with Nitish Rana and Andre Russell at the crease. Venkatesh Iyer (42 off 21 balls) was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-off off Piyush Chawla's bowling.

