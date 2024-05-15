[Watch] Avesh Khan strikes twice in 1 over in RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan delivered the perfect over as he struck twice in the IPL 2024 clash against the Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday. The right-arm pacer dismissed the dangerous duo of Rilee Russouw and Shashank Singh to give the Royals an upper hand in the contest.

The dismissals took place in the fifth over of the innings as Sanju Samson brought Avesh into the attack for the first time in the innings. Rossouw, who had struck five glorious boundaries, steered one behind square to point as Yashasvi Jaiswal took a smart low catch.

Shashank, meanwhile was trapped right in front and had to walk back for a duck without taking the DRS.

Rajasthan Royals' new-ball bowler Trent Boult had given their side early success by dismissing Prabhsimran Singh for a single-figure score.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) limp to 144 in 20 overs after Sanju Samson opts to bat first

The Royals didn't put on an inspired batting performance as none of the top three managed to go beyond 20 runs. Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted up the order, shared a 50-run partnership with the former top-scoring with 48. Ashwin, on the other hand, chipped in with 28.

Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis snared one each. The Punjab Kings are already out of the playoffs race but have an opportunity to avoid the wooden spoon by beating the Royals tonight.

Rajasthan joined the Kolkata Knight Riders as the second team to officially qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs after the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. The inaugural IPL champions will be keen to avoid their fourth consecutive defeat in Guwahati on Wednesday and arrest their losing streak, especially with the knockout matches looming.