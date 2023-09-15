[Watch] Bhanuka Rajapaksa's four maximums in match-winning knock of 86(49) in SLK-GAW CPL 2023 clash

St.Lucia Kings (SLK) batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa produced one of the best knocks of CPL 2023, scoring 86 runs off 49 deliveries, including nine boundaries and five sumptuous sixes, against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in Guyana on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Sri Lankan stunned the home fans in Guyana to hand their team its first defeat this season. Rajapaksa's knock also helped SLK qualify for the CPL playoffs, with a game remaining.

He took on the key bowlers of the Guyana attack, with a six each off Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shephard, and two of Odean Smith. Chasing a stiff target of 168, the stylish left-hander made a mockery of the run-chase as SLK finished the task in just 17.3 overs, with seven wickets in hand.

Here is the video of Bhankuka Rajapaksa's sensational sixes in his match-winning knock:

Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been out of favor with the Sri Lankan ODI squad since 2021 but has been playing T20Is for the side. Despite the odd game-changing innings, the southpaw has lacked consistency, averaging 24.21 in 37 T20Is at a strike rate of 133.72.

Playing for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, Bhanuka's 2023 season was middling due to injury and a lack of consistency. He scored only 71 runs at an average of 23.67 with a strike rate of less than 115, as the franchise missed out on playoff qualification.

"It's always nice when Sri Lanka wins" - Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka sealed an incredible last-ball victory to qualify for the Asia Cup final.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning knock against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. During the presentation ceremony, he expressed his delight at Sri Lanka winning a last-ball thriller against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup to advance to the grand finale against India.

Chasing 252 in 42 overs to secure a place in the summit clash, the Lions pulled off a sensational chase, with two runs needed off the final delivery.

"First, praise the lord for glory and favor. It's always nice when Sri Lanka wins, here we made a match out of nowhere, quite happy we qualified for the second consecutive time," he said.

Rajapaksa has played just two matches for SLK this season, missing the last three outings before returning for this critical encounter. With the win, SLK ensured a third-place finish on the points table, with ten points in nine games.

They will play their final league stage game against the struggling Jamaica Tallwahs on Sunday, September 17, and the Eliminator on Tuesday, September 19.

Meanwhile, the defeat was the first of the season for Guyana, who still sit on top of the points table with 13 points in eight games.