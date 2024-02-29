[Watch] "Can't wait to see you in red" - Dinesh Karthik enjoys RCB teammate Cameron Green's century vs New Zealand, sends him a message

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik enjoyed the fighting century of his franchise teammate Cameron Green in the first Test between Australia and New Zealand on Thursday (February 29).

On a green pitch, Cameron Green anchored the innings with a responsible century, coming in at the No. 4 position and remaining unbeaten at the stumps. Courtesy of his wonderful knock, Australia managed to reach 279/9 at the end of the day. A couple of the Aussie batters got starts but none of them could convert them into big ones like Green.

RCB traded the Australian all-rounder from Mumbai Indians (MI) last year. Both Karthik and Cameron Green will play together for the Royal challengers in the middle order this season.

Dinesh Karthik took to his official X handle after the first day's play and showed his appreciation for his new teammate by sharing a video. In the clip, he could be seen watching the Test match on his mobile. At the end of the video, Karthik said:

"Well played Green. Can't wait to see you in red."

You can watch the video below:

"It was a pretty tough wicket to bat on" - Cameron Green

Speaking after stumps on Day 1, Green opined that it was a tough surface for batting and lauded his mates for putting on a fight. Reflecting on his batting performance and the action on the first day, he said:

"It feels really good! It was a pretty tough wicket to bat on but the boys played really well. It was nice to kind of stick out there and hopefully, we put a competitive total on the board. (On the stand he put together with Mitchell Marsh) I've played a lot with Mitchell Marsh for Western Australia, so it was nice to build that partnership with him.

On the current situation of the match after Day 1, he continued:

"They are on top. New Zealand have a quality batting line-up, so, we have to get it in the right areas to restrict them."

