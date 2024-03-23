[Watch] David Warner puts down regulation chance at crucial stage of DC vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) star David Warner spilled a simple catch in the outfield that proved costly in their IPL 2024 season opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23.

With PBKS needing eight off seven balls to win, new batter Harpreet Brar skied a short-of-length delivery from Khaleel Ahmed. It appeared to be a simple chance for the usually reliable Warner, but he came running in from the long-on boundary and grassed the opportunity.

The batters ran two in the meantime to reduce the equation to a run-a-ball for the final over. Head coach Ricky Ponting and Team Director Sourav Ganguly had a stunned look on their faces in disbelief at David Warner's drop, while Khaleel was down on his haunches.

Here is a video of David Warner putting down a regulation catch at a crucial stage of the game:

Liam Livingstone ensured Delhi pay for the dropped catch by smashing a six with four required off five deliveries to seal the deal for PBKS. The big-hitting Englishman remained unbeaten on 38 off 21 deliveries with three maximums and two boundaries.

Delhi Capitals go down in a thriller on Rishabh Pant's return

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had fans excited about his return to professional cricket after 15 months. However, his comeback was anything but smooth sailing, as DC started on a losing note.

Asked to bat first by PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan, the Capitals got off to a flying start, thanks to the Aussie duo of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. The pair added 39 in 20 balls before the latter was dismissed off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh.

Despite valuable contributions from Warner (29), Shai Hope (33), and Pant (18), wickets kept tumbling, and DC was reduced to 147/8 in the 19th over. However, impact substitute Abishek Porel produced a sensational cameo, smashing Harshal Patel for 25 off the final over, to propel the Capitals to 174/9 in 20 overs.

In response, PBKS got off to an equally impressive start, rolling to 34/0 in three overs. However, both openers Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow were removed in the fourth over, leaving the side in trouble at 42/2.

Prabhsimran Singh added a quickfire 17-ball 26 before Sam Curran took matters into his hands. The England all-rounder scored a match-winning 63 off 47 balls batting at No.4 and reduced the equation to eight needed off nine balls when he was eventually dismissed.

Despite back-to-back wickets enhancing the tension, an unfazed Livingstone finished the task with no trouble to get PBKS off to a winning start.