[Watch] DC captain Rishabh Pant catches up with RR stars Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetmyer ahead of IPL 2024 clash in Jaipur

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant had friendly interactions with Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetmyer during a practice session at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Both teams will square off in the ninth match of IPL 2024 in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28. RR began their campaign in the season with a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) here last Saturday to get off to a positive start. On the contrary, DC suffered a dismal loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday in their first match in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals players have already reached Jaipur and have commenced preparations for their next match against Rajasthan Royals. During a practice session ahead of the contest, Rishabh Pant was spotted catching up with a couple of RR players in a friendly manner. The Rajasthan franchise gave a glimpse of it through their posts on X.

"I'm looking forward to watching him during the tournament" - Sourav Ganguly on DC skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly recently expressed anticipation and excitement at watching Rishabh Pant in action during IPL 2024. Ganguly revealed that he was surprised to see some improvements made by Pant after overcoming a really difficult situation in life.

Speaking about Rishabh Pant, the former Indian captain was quoted as saying by the Times of India:

"I'm surprised with the improvements he has made. Hopefully, it's a good season for him because he has gone through a lot emotionally. It's never easy when you go through that sort of injury. It will be great to see him back not just for the Delhi Capitals, but for the Delhi Ranji team and for India as well because he is a special talent, a special player."

He added:

"He is not the conservative type of batter, so you expect that character in his captaincy. Nobody comes as a ready-made captain. You learn as you go and I think captaincy is by instinct. I'm looking forward to watching him during the tournament."

Do you think Pant can be a potential option for the wicket-keeping role in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup? Let us know your views in the comments section.