[Watch] Fans chant 'Rohit, Rohit' at Wankhede Stadium during toss in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

With Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya standing for the toss on the field at the Wankhede Stadium, chants of 'Rohit, Rohit' were reverberating across the venue. The incident occurred just before the toss as a video of the same emerged on social media, which has now gone viral.

Fans have visibly been upset with MI about Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as skipper, with the former returning after leading the Gujarat Titans for two years. Thus, fans booed Pandya heavily during the toss during the home games and it was no different today.

Meanwhile, the toss went in Hardik Pandya's favor, who chose to bowl first. While the home side fielded an unchanged playing XI, the Super Kings made one change, bringing in pacer Matheesha Pathirana for off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pick up momentum after 3 consecutive losses

Mumbai Indians were impressive against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Credits: Twitter)

The Mumbai Indians have shown visible improvement in the last two matches after losing three games consecutively to start the campaign. The five-time champions lost to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

Nevertheless, they crushed the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the last two games. The performance against Bengaluru was most impressive as Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul to limit the opposition to 196/3.

However, the batters made a mockery of the target, chasing it down in 15.3 overs. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya made notable contributions.

Suryakumar, who registered a duck against the Capitals on his return from injury, slammed 52 off 19 balls against the Royal Challengers, laced with five fours and four sixes.

MI and CSK enjoy a storied rivalry, with the two sides having met in four finals so far. The former holds the upper hand in it, winning three of them.