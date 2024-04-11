[Watch] Glenn Maxwell goes cheaply again as Shreyas Gopal breaks through in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's struggles continued in IPL 2024 as he perished for a four-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Gopal, who was drafted in for Piyush Chawla for the game, dismissed the Aussie for his only wicket of the innings.

The dismissal occurred in the 13th over as Gopal went full around off-stump, with Maxwell playing down the wrong line. The ball hit him on the pad in front of the stumps and the umpire raised the finger without hesitation.

Maxwell didn't bother to review the decision and walked off. Watch the dismissal here:

He also registered a duck in the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings and has reached double figures only once this season.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya had won the toss and sent Faf du Plessis and his men into bat. The home side had made only one change, with the Royal Challengers making four of them, notably bringing in Will Jacks for Cameron Green.

The three-time finalists also brought in Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Akash Deep for Saurav Chauhan, Yash Dayal, and Mayank Dagar, respectively.

RCB lose back-to-back wickets after a strong partnership

Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis. (Credits: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Madhwal gave the hosts the perfect start by dismissing Virat Kohli and Will Jacks respectively early in the innings.

However, du Plessis and Rajat Patidar assumed control by stitching an 82-run stand. The RCB skipper brought his half-century off 32 deliveries, while Patidar reached the landmark in 25 balls.

The partnership was broken as Patidar was caught behind off Coetzee's bowling in the 12th over. The RCB then lost another wicket in the next over, with Gopal trapping Maxwell lbw.

In their last encounter, the five-time champions managed to beat the Delhi Capitals after losing three consecutive matches to the Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

However, Mumbai clobbered 234-5 at the Wankhede Stadium against the Delhi Capitals. The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, desperately need a win after a string of losses, with the latest one coming to the Rajasthan Royals.