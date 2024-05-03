[Watch] Hardik Pandya's rut with the bat continues, falls for 1 in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya's rough patch with the bat continued as he perished for a single-figure score in the IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Wankhede Stadium hosted the clash on Friday, May 3. Andre Russell went onto strike in his second over of the innings to deliver a massive breakthrough.

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over. Due to the slowness of the pitch, the ball caught the right-hander's bat's leading edge while trying to turn it on the on-side. Manish Pandey took a simple catch at mid-wicket as the 30-year-old was forced to walk back for 1 off 3 deliveries.

Expand Tweet

Pandya, meanwhile, was the sixth wicket to fall for Mumbai. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, and Tilak Varma fell for below 20 runs in pursuit of 170.

The seam-bowling all-rounder is averaging just above 20 with the bat this season. He also perished for a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last match at the Ekana International Stadium. He was part of the batting collapse that saw the five-time champions crash to their seventh loss.

Hardik Pandya takes 2 wickets as Mumbai Indians bowl Kolkata Knight Riders out for 169

Hardik Pandya. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nevertheless, the Baroda-born cricketer picked up two wickets with the ball to bag figures of 4-0-44-2, dismissing Sunil Narine and Manish Pandey. After sending the visitors into bat first, the Knight Riders found themselves at 57-5 in almost no time.

However, Manish Pandey and Venkatesh Iyer plotted their side's recovery with an 83-run stand. Iyer, one of Jasprit Bumrah's three victims, top-scored with 70 off 52 balls, while Manish chipped in with 42. Nuwan Thushara also claimed three scalps, while Piyush Chawla snared one.

The Knight Riders are coming off a confident seven-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens. It was also a must-win clash for the home side, but they eventually lost by 24 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback