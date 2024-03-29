[Watch] Harshit Rana concedes six, gets Faf du Plessis next ball in RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana delivered the first breakthrough in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. After RCB skipper Faf du Plessis smashed him for a six, the right-arm seamer roared back by deceiving the right-hander with a slower delivery.

The dismissal occurred in the second over of the innings. Du Plessis first shaped himself for a scoop shot and lifted it straight over the keeper's for a six as the right-arm seamer bowled it outside off. The batter repeated the shot, but gave a simple catch to Mitchell Starc at fine leg, forcing him to walk back for eight runs off six balls.

Below is the video of the same:

https://www.jiocinema.com/sports/cricket/one-shot-too-many-for-faf/3937567

Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer had earlier won the toss and elected to field first. The two-time champions had made one change to their side, bringing in Anukul Roy for Nitish Rana.

The Royal Challengers remain unchanged as they look to win two games in a row after the defeat in the tournament opener against CSK.

Harshit Rana was the Player of the Match in KKR's win over the SunRisers Hyderabad

Harshit Rana. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Delhi-born seamer starred in Kolkata's narrow four-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in their opening game of IPL 2024. The 23-year-old finished with figures of 4-0-33-3, dismissing Mayank Agarwal, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Heinrich Klaasen. With 13 required off the final over of the innings, the youngster was under some pressure as Klaasen was on song.

Klaasen also smashed a six off the first ball of the 20th over. But the pacer came back strongly to hold off the SunRisers as they fell short by four runs.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli scored 49-ball 77, laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes, in RCB's game against Punjab Kings. It majorly aided Bengaluru's win when they had to chase a stiff 177 for victory.