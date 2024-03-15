[Watch] Ishan Kishan imitates Lasith Malinga's bowling action during MI's practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ishan Kishan had a light moment with the team's bowling coach Lasith Malinga during a practice session ahead of IPL 2024. Most players have already joined the team's camp in Mumbai to commence preparations for the upcoming season.

The Mumbai franchise gave their fans a glimpse of the happenings in their camp by sharing a video on their official X handle. In a video, Ishan Kishan can be seen wearing a wig, resembling the hairstyle of Malinga, and then bowling with a slinging action in front of him.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Lasith Malinga has returned to MI this season as a bowling coach, replacing Shane Bond. He did the same job for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the past couple of seasons.

Ishan Kishan has been out of action since December last year when he requested a break during the South Africa tour, citing mental fatigue.

He has not made himself available for any international or domestic matches since then. BCCI recently removed him from the central contracted players list as a repercussion for not playing in the Ranji Trophy when fit and away from national cricket commitments. Shreyas Iyer was also snubbed from the central contracts list for the same reason.

"Forcefully, you can't do anything"- Wriddhiman Saha on BCCI punishing Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer by not offering central contracts

Senior wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha recently weighed in on the debate surrounding the controversy of players not participating in domestic tournaments and prioritizing IPL. As quoted by the Times of India, Saha said:

"That is BCCI's decision and personal decision of concerned players. Forcefully, you can't do anything. Whenever I am fit I play, even I played club matches, office matches as well. I always treat a match as a match. All matches are equal for me. If every player thinks on those lines, they will only prosper in their career and it will be better for Indian cricket as well."

Do you agree with Saha's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.