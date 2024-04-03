[Watch] Iyer duo enjoy Sunil Narine show in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer enjoyed Sunil Narine's batting display against Delhi Capitals (DC) from the sidelines in Vizag on Wednesday (April 3).

Narine stole the show once again as he smashed 85 runs off just 39 balls at a strike rate of 217.95 in an innings laced with seven sixes and as many boundaries. The left-hander took all the Capitals bowlers to the cleaners, including 26 runs off Ishant Sharma in the powerplay.

The 35-year-old shared a 60 and 104-run partnership for the first and second wickets with Philip Salt and Angkrish Raghuvansi, respectively. The left-handed batter has been used in his previous role as Gautam Gambhir, who led KKR to two trophies, returned to the side as a mentor this season.

In a video shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s official website, the Iyer duo were seen smiling and giving a clap to each other as Narine ensured they enjoyed the game from the sidelines.

The incident came as Narine smacked a six off Axar Patel towards deep mid-wicket in the stands.

Watch the video below:

It's worth mentioning that Sunil Narine had previously smashed 47 off 22 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnswamy Stadium on March 29. The Knight Riders won that game by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare to register back-to-back wins in IPL 2024. They previously beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by four runs in a last-ball thriller.

Sunil Narine top scores as KKR set a mammoth 273-run target for DC in IPL 2024

A clinical batting display from Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvansi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh helped KKR post 272/7 against DC in their allotted 20 overs.

Raghuvansi scored a quickfire 54 off 27 at a strike rate of 200, including three sixes and five boundaries. Russell and Rinku too chipped in with 41 (19) and 26 (8), respectively.

Anrich Nortje starred with the ball for DC, returning with three wickets but conceded 59 runs in his four overs. Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh picked one each.

