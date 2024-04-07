[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's unplayable yorker gets the better of Prithvi Shaw in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Prithvi Shaw with a textbook yorker in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium. The breakthrough also came at a crucial time for the five-time champions, thereby breaking a strong stand between Shaw and Abhisek Porel, with the former departing for 66.

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over of the innings as Hardik Pandya brought back the right-arm speedster for his 2nd. With Shaw looking almost immovable, Bumrah brought to the fore his searing yorker as it tailed in incredibly late to beat the right-hander's defence, thereby hitting the stumps. It was also Bumrah's first wicket of the match.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and sent the Mumbai Indians to bat. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got the home side off to a blistering start. Rohit top-scored with 49, while Ishan and Hardik Pandya also made critical contributions.

However, the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje took the match away from the Capitals completely, as he leaked 32 runs, consisting of four sixes and two boundaries. While Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten at 39 off 10 balls, Tim David hammered 45 off 21 deliveries to propel their side to a daunting 234/5 in 20 overs.

Prithvi Shaw and Abhisek Porel built an 88-run partnership after David Warner departed cheaply

The Capitals were already under pressure, chasing a daunting 235 runs. However, the tourists lost David Warner in the fourth over of the innings off Romario Shepherd's bowling. Nevertheless, Porel and Shaw have done incredibly well ever since as they have scored boundaries at will, adding 88 in the process.

Both Mumbai and Delhi are coming off losses in their previous games, suffering defeats to the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. Should the five-time champions win, it will be their first win of IPL 2024.