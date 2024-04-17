[Watch] Jos Buttler hits winning runs to help RR notch up a record-breaking win vs KKR in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler showcased his exceptional batting prowess yet again under pressure with a match-winning ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024. Eden Gardens in Kolkata hosted the match on Tuesday, April 16.

In a steep chase of 224, Rajasthan Royals kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which hampered their momentum. However, Jos Buttler remained unperturbed at one end and took the game deep by playing sensibly in the first half of the second innings. Riyan Parag assisted him for a while with a vital cameo of 34 (14) before perishing in the eighth over.

After scoring his half-century in 36 balls, Jos Buttler shifted gears in the latter half of the innings. He accumulated his next 57 runs in just 24 balls to finish the job for RR.

Things got a bit tense at the end as Buttler was playing with bowler Avesh Khan, which forced him to farm the strike. As a result, the match went down to the last ball, with one run needed.

Jos Buttler managed to find the gap in the midwicket region with a heave against Varun Chakaravarthy, scoring the winning runs. Celebrations began in the RR camp after the batters completed running the single, as it was the highest-ever chase in IPL history.

You can watch the final moments of the match in the below posts:

"I kept believing and that was the real key today"- Jos Buttler after his match-winning century in RR vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

At the post-match presentation, RR opener Jos Buttler opened up about his mindset during the chase and said:

"I kept believing and that was the real key today. My rhythm was off but whenever the negative thoughts came, I kept thinking the opposite. I kept the belief and at times, you feel frustrated and keep questioning but I stayed calm throughout. Plenty of times throughout the IPL, funny things happen."

Buttler added:

"Crazy things can happen and it's all about believing in yourselves. Kumar Sangakkara has taught me one thing - There is a breaking point to everything. He tells me that you could lose your wicket but one shot would get you going and I always wanted to stay on course. It's very satisfying to stay till the end and see the team go through."

RR will next face Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 22 in Jaipur.

