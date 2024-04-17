[Watch] Jos Buttler's late assault culminates in RR's win over KKR in IPL 2024 match at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler launched a late assault to stun the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The right-handed batter stayed unbeaten at 107 as the Royals completed the joint-highest run-chase in IPL history.

In what was his second century of the ongoing edition, the Englishman found himself under the pump as none of the top-order batters stuck with him long enough at the other end. The 33-year-old started cutting loose only in the 15th over of the innings, bringing up his half-century off 36 deliveries. The over from Varun Chakravarthy produced 17 runs for the Royals.

Here is the video.

However, the inaugural IPL champions got the upper hand after the 19th over bowled by Harshit Rana. Buttler smashed two maximums and a boundary, collecting 19 runs, thereby bringing the equation to nine required off the final over. The England white-ball captain started the last over with a six and took the winning single off the final ball of the innings.

"I was struggling a bit for rhythm" - Jos Buttler

Teammates bow down to Jos Buttler after his heroics. (Credits: Twitter)

The keeper-batter, who remained unbeaten at 107 off 60 balls, said that he believed in himself despite struggling as teams have won matches in the past out of nowhere. The Lancashire cricketer said at the post-match presentation:

"Keep believing, that was the real key today. I was struggling a bit for rhythm. At times you feel frustrated or you are questioning yourself. I tell myself it's okay, keep going, you'll get your rhythm back and try to stay calm. There's been plenty of times throughout the IPL, you've seen crazy things happen. Guys like Dhoni and Kohli, the way they stay till the end and keep believing, you've seen it so many times in the IPL and I was trying to do the same."

With that, the Royals consolidated their position at the top of the points table.

