(Watch) Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik involved in an ugly collision while trying to dismiss Rohit Sharma

The ongoing clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has been eventful from the outset as Mohammed Siraj and Dinesh Karthik captured the headlines. The two elite Indian cricketers had an ugly collision while trying to take Rohit Sharma's catch.

The incident occurred in the fifth over of the innings and Siraj's third as the Mumbai Indians captain top-edged a bouncer. While Karthik called for the catch, the speedster also ran for the same and neither of them failed to complete the catch and the ball fell on the ground. It seemed as if the fast bowler had suffered a serious injury, but he soon returned to business.

It didn't prove costly as Rohit perished in the very next over, nipped by right-arm seamer Akash Deep as the right-hander edged one to Karthik behind the stumps. Rohit managed only a single during his ten-ball stay at the crease. With that, the five-time champions are already under immense pressure.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ishan Kishan cheaply for his first wicket of the game

Mohammed Siraj. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nevertheless, Mohammed Siraj, the number-one ranked Indian ODI bowler, was the first RCB bowler to make the breakthrough as he dismissed Ishan Kishan for ten runs in the third over after the left-hander got an outside edge to third man. Cameron Green was next to go, removed by English left-arm seamer Reece Topley. Siraj's figures after three overs read 3-0-5-1.

The Bangalore-based franchise finished third last season, eliminated after losing to the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. Some of their most significant signings in the mini-auction were Will Jacks and Reece Topley as the England duo went for over three crores.

With Will Jacks injured, RCB roped in Michael Bracewell as his replacement. However, Topley has also sustained a shoulder injury while trying to stop the ball from going into the boundary. He is unlikely to bowl anymore in the game and his figures so far read 2-0-14-1.

