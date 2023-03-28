[WATCH] "Mr. India = Mr. Australia"- MI extends a warm welcome to Cameron Green on his arrival ahead of IPL 2023

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green joined his team's camp in Mumbai on Monday (March 27) to commence preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

It will be the debut season for the lanky allrounder in the cash-rich T20 league. MI signed him at a mini-auction in December last year by offering a whopping INR 16.5 crore paycheck.

The 23-year-old player is still not a proven performer in the T20 format. Across eight T20I games for Australia, Cameron Green has scored 139 runs at an average of 17.37 while playing majorly in the middle order.

A couple of times last year, he opened the innings against India and hit two blazing half-centuries at an explosive strike rate. Cameron Green's raw potential and all-round ability must have fascinated the Mumbai Indians, who went all in for him at the mini-auction.

MI updated fans about Cameron Green's arrival in the team's camp by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

Cameron Green's IPL journey with Mumbai Indians will commence on April 2

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2 to kick off their IPL 2023 season. After finishing last in the points table last year, MI brought in the likes of Cameron Green and Jason Behrendorff to beef up their overseas contingent.

Here is MI's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

