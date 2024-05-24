  • home icon
[Watch] Pat Cummins sends struggling Tom Kohler-Cadmore packing in SRH vs RR IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 24, 2024 22:53 IST
Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins gave their side the first breakthrough in the ongoing Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The right-arm speedster got rid of Tom Kohler-Cadmore to give SRH a massive boost while defending a tricky total of 175 runs.

The dismissal took place in the fourth over of the innings as Cummins came on for his second over. The first three deliveries went for only one run before Kohler-Cadmore managed to get a boundary. The next ball went for a dot before the 31-year-old Aussie bowler made the England batter hole out to cover. Rahul Tripathi took a simple catch as Kohler-Cadmore had to walk back for 10 off 16 deliveries.

Watch the clip here:

Pat Cummins delivered a good first over as well, tricking Kohler-Cadmore into dismissing and giving away only five runs.

Heinrich Klaasen's half-century drives SRH to 175 as they aim to reach the final

Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed. (Credits: Twitter)

As far as the SunRisers' batting is concerned, Sanju Samson asked them to bat first after winning the toss. Trent Boult got Abhishek Sharma in the first over, but Rahul Tripathi counterattacked to leave the Royals in the backfoot. However, Boult returned to dismiss him and Aiden Markram in the same over.

With the Orange Army on the back foot, Heinrich Klaasen shared valuable partnerships with Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, and Shahbaz Ahmed. Sandeep Sharma got rid of Klaasen with a brilliant yorker in the 19th over, killing the SRH's hopes of reaching 180-190. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan took three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma snared a couple.

The SunRisers lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders comprehensively in Qualifier 1 as the latter made it to the final. The Royals, meanwhile, booked their spot in Qualifier 2 after overcoming the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with a nervy four-wicket victory in Ahmedabad.

