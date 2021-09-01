[Watch]: Rajasthan Royals players assemble ahead of second half of IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals squad members from India have recently convened in Mumbai ahead of the second half of IPL 2021. They will soon be departing for Dubai to begin their preparations for the tournament. Franchises like the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have already traveled to the UAE.

The Rajasthan Royals will also board a flight to Dubai shortly. The team's players will be required to complete their quarantine before they step out to begin practicing in the UAE. The Rajasthan franchise recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to update their fan base about the players' arrival at the team hotel. They captioned the post:

Rajasthan Royals were fifth in the points table before IPL 2021 was suspended in March

The 2008 IPL champions are currently in fifth position in the points table with six points from seven games. They will kick off the second phase of the IPL with a match against the Punjab Kings on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Rajasthan Royals' schedule for the UAE leg of IPL 2021 is as follows:

Match 32: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 21, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 36: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, September 25, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 40: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 27, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 43: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, September 29, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Match 47: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, October 2, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match 51: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, October 5, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Match 54: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, October 7, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

