×
Create
Notifications

[Watch]: Rajasthan Royals reveal their stunning jersey ahead of IPL 2022

RR haven&#039;t won the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008
RR haven't won the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 15, 2022 05:10 PM IST
News

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday revealed their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a video uploaded on Twitter. Captain Sanju Samson and star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were part of the video.

The jersey is once again a combination of pink and blue. While pink naturally dominates the jersey, with Jaipur being the Pink City, blue has been used as a secondary color.

Here's a video of the official RR jersey reveal:

Pink & blue. But all-new. 💗 The Rajasthan Royals official #IPL2022 match kit has been (express) delivered. 🏍️🔥#HallaBol | #GivesYouWiiings | @IamSanjuSamson | @yuzi_chahal | @ParagRiyan | @redbullindia https://t.co/HW75lGusVN

Can Rajasthan Royals finally end their long wait for an IPL title?

Rajasthan Royals have always been a team that has punched above its weight in most of the seasons. Every cricket fan fondly remembers the inaugural season when the late Australian legend Shane Warne guided an underrated RR team to the title.

Ever since the first season, RR have managed to play some exciting cricket and have been known to give opportunities to youngsters. However, they haven't been able to win an IPL title since the inaugural edition.

The Royals showed faith in Sanju Samson as their captain and retained just two other players in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and power-hitter Jos Buttler. They had a terrific IPL 2022 auction, managing to build a strong core of players.

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have ample amount of IPL experience to hit the ground running straight away. In the pace bowling department, RR managed to bag the services of Kiwi star Trent Boult and Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Also Read Article Continues below

The power of Shimron Hetmyer and the classic elegance of Devdutt Padikkal have given some strength to a new-look Royals middle-order. Suddenly, it looks like they have been able to form a team that on paper looks like a strong contender for the IPL 2022 title.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी