[Watch]: Rajasthan Royals reveal their stunning jersey ahead of IPL 2022

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday revealed their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a video uploaded on Twitter. Captain Sanju Samson and star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were part of the video.

The jersey is once again a combination of pink and blue. While pink naturally dominates the jersey, with Jaipur being the Pink City, blue has been used as a secondary color.

Here's a video of the official RR jersey reveal:

Can Rajasthan Royals finally end their long wait for an IPL title?

Rajasthan Royals have always been a team that has punched above its weight in most of the seasons. Every cricket fan fondly remembers the inaugural season when the late Australian legend Shane Warne guided an underrated RR team to the title.

Ever since the first season, RR have managed to play some exciting cricket and have been known to give opportunities to youngsters. However, they haven't been able to win an IPL title since the inaugural edition.

The Royals showed faith in Sanju Samson as their captain and retained just two other players in young Yashasvi Jaiswal and power-hitter Jos Buttler. They had a terrific IPL 2022 auction, managing to build a strong core of players.

The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have ample amount of IPL experience to hit the ground running straight away. In the pace bowling department, RR managed to bag the services of Kiwi star Trent Boult and Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna.

The power of Shimron Hetmyer and the classic elegance of Devdutt Padikkal have given some strength to a new-look Royals middle-order. Suddenly, it looks like they have been able to form a team that on paper looks like a strong contender for the IPL 2022 title.

