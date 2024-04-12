[Watch] Reece Topley's one-handed blinder sends Rohit Sharma packing in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowler Reece Topley took an absolute stunner to get rid of Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2024 clash. The England seamer leaped full stretch to his left as the veteran opener had to walk back at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

The dismissal occurred in the 12th over sent down by Will Jacks as Rohit Sharma played a sweep and got a good chunk of bat on it. However, it couldn't reach beyond Topley's outstretched hands as the ball stuck and his teammates had been left stunned. The former Mumbai Indians skipper had to walk back for 38 off 24 deliveries with three fours and three sixes.

The Surrey new-ball seamer didn't have a good outing with the ball though. He was carted for 34 runs in three wicketless overs, with Ishan Kishan beginning the onslaught.

Rohit Sharma's opening partnership with Ishan Kishan sets up a massive win for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. (Credits: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma had done his job before the two Englishmen combined to dismiss him. Set a daunting 197 to win, the first two overs were sedate before Ishan Kishan cut loose. The keeper-batter reached his half-century off only 23 balls as the team 100 came in only 8.3.

After Ishan's 69, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya worked their magic as they clattered seven sixes. Suryakumar, who departed for a duck against the Delhi Capitals, was especially ruthless as he smashed 52 off 19 deliveries. Tilak Varma stayed unbeaten on 16 off 10 deliveries, but the winning runs came from Pandya, who struck a six. The seven-wicket win with 27 balls to spare also boosted their run-rate.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Dinesh Karthik struck half-centuries to propel the Royal Challengers to 196-8. Jasprit Bumrah got the Player of the Match award for his figures of 4-0-21-5.

MI will next face CSK on Sunday, April 14 while RCB will face SRH the following day.